Ravens to hire Joe Lombardi as senior offensive assistant

  
Published February 3, 2026 07:33 PM

The Ravens are set to make another addition to their offensive coaching staff.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that they will hire former Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi as a senior offensive assistant.

Lombardi was fired by the Broncos after their loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. He joined Sean Payton in Denver ahead of the 2023 season and worked with new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle when Doyle was the Broncos’ tight ends coach in 2023 and 2024.

Lombardi also spent many years on Payton’s staff with the Saints earlier in his career and had stints as the offensive coordinator of the Lions and the Chargers.