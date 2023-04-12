Ravens to introduce OBJ on Thursday

Eight days after a pre-draft press conference that included no questions about a reported offer to receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are holding a press conference to introduce OBJ as the newest member of the team.

The Ravens have announced that, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Beckham, coach John Harbaugh, and G.M. Eric DeCosta will meet with reporters.

Looming once again over the proceedings will be quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last time, the team shut down any Lamar questions , steering inquiries toward the draft. This time, it’s impossible to talk about Beckham without talking about Jackson.

Whether that means the Ravens will talk about the status of Lamar’s contract remains to be seen.

Other relevant questions become whether and to what extend Beckham plans to participate in the offseason program. He often has had a limited presence during voluntary drills.

If Beckham is committed to being there (based on initial reports, his contract includes no significant workout bonus), maybe that makes Jackson more inclined to working out a deal, so that he can be there, too, learning the offense and preparing to have a big year with Beckham.