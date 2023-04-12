 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens to introduce OBJ on Thursday

  
Published April 12, 2023 09:01 AM
nbc_pft_lamarrecruitobj_230411
April 11, 2023 07:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the next steps for Baltimore and why signing a one-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr. was an incentive to get Lamar Jackson back with the Ravens.

Eight days after a pre-draft press conference that included no questions about a reported offer to receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are holding a press conference to introduce OBJ as the newest member of the team.

The Ravens have announced that, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Beckham, coach John Harbaugh, and G.M. Eric DeCosta will meet with reporters.

Looming once again over the proceedings will be quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last time, the team shut down any Lamar questions , steering inquiries toward the draft. This time, it’s impossible to talk about Beckham without talking about Jackson.

Whether that means the Ravens will talk about the status of Lamar’s contract remains to be seen.

Other relevant questions become whether and to what extend Beckham plans to participate in the offseason program. He often has had a limited presence during voluntary drills.

If Beckham is committed to being there (based on initial reports, his contract includes no significant workout bonus), maybe that makes Jackson more inclined to working out a deal, so that he can be there, too, learning the offense and preparing to have a big year with Beckham.