Ravens agree to terms with Taylor Ott after Nick Moore tore Achilles

Ravens long snapper Nick Moore tore his Achilles while training after the offseason program ended, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

Moore, 30, earned second-team All-Pro honors last season.

He played one game for the team in 2020 before taking over the full-time long snapping duties the past two seasons.

With Moore out for the season, the Ravens worked out long snappers Monday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the team is signing Tyler Ott, who beat out Shane Griffin and Ryan Langan.

Ott, 31, did not play in 2022 after injuring his shoulder days before the season opener. He underwent shoulder surgery shortly thereafter.

He has seven seasons of experience, most of it with the Seahawks, seeing action in 85 career games and earning Pro Bowl honors in 2020.