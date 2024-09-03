 Skip navigation
Ravens to wear helmet decal honoring Jacoby Jones, Joe D’Alessandris

  
Published September 3, 2024 11:38 AM

The Ravens have unveiled a helmet decal they’ll be wearing this season in honor of two members of the organization who died this offseason.

The team will be honoring former wide receiver Jacoby Jones, who died in July, and former offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris, who died last month. The decal will be on the back of the team’s helmets has the names Joe D. and Jacoby along with Jones’s No. 12.

“Hopefully those helmet tags of Jacoby Jones and Joe D’Alessandris help to serve as a reminder to all of us that it’s about the people,” head coach John Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “It’s about the people in your life that you share this time on Earth with. Treat them right, cherish them, celebrate them, love them, and remember them.”

Jones spent three seasons with the Ravens and made one of the most famous plays in franchise history when he caught a 70-yard pass to send a January 2013 playoff game with the Broncos to overtime. The Ravens won and Jones went on to score receiving and kickoff return touchdowns to help them win the Super Bowl.

D’Alessandris joined the Ravens in 2017 and he was a college and NFL coach for more than 40 years.