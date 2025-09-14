Ravens turn blocked punt into Lamar Jackson TD pass, lead 10-0

The Ravens turned in a big special teams play to help the club take a 10-point lead over the Browns.

Linebacker Jake Hummel blocked a punt deep in Cleveland territory with Baltimore picking up the loose ball at Cleveland’s 24-yard line.

Two plays later, quarterback Lamar Jackson hit receiver Tylan Wallace for a 15-yard touchdown.

Cleveland’s offense has been struggling against Baltimore in the first half, with the club picking up just two first downs. On fourth-and-8, Cory Bojorquez had his punt blocked with Hummel also running into the punter’s plant leg. Because the ball was blocked, there was no penalty.

Bojorquez was clearly limping coming off the field and the CBS broadcast showed him heading inside the medical tent. If Bojorquez cannot play, both the punting and the kicking game will be impacted because Bojorquez is Cleveland’s holder.

