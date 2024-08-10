 Skip navigation
Ravens undrafted rookie QB Emory Jones fumbles the game away on his only snap

  
Published August 10, 2024 06:10 AM

Ravens undrafted rookie quarterback Emory Jones’ NFL debut was one to forget.

Jones spent the entire game on the bench — until there were 16 seconds left, the Ravens got the ball at their own 40-yard line with the game tied, and coach John Harbaugh decided to see what Jones could do. Jones came in for his first snap, dropped back to pass, got hit, fumbled, the Eagles recovered in field goal range, and kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

After the game Harbaugh said he hopes it’s a learning experience for Jones.

“He feels bad about it, but he’s just starting out,” Harbaugh said. “Learning experience for him. The speed of this game is a little different. Going in, first snap, that’s a tough situation to be in. He’ll learn from it. It’s preseason, you try to learn as much as you can from these situations. He’ll be better for it. He’s a conscientious guy, wants to do well, he’s a good dude. Really works hard. One of those guys who takes responsibility for this stuff. He’ll be fine.”

Jones was already a long shot to make the Ravens’ roster behind starter Lamar Jackson, backup Josh Johnson, and rookie sixth-round pick Devin Leary. He’s now an even longer shot.