nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of 'general disgust' in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a 'game-breaking day'
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Ravens up 24-0 after returning Joe Burrow interception for a touchdown

  
Published December 14, 2025 03:43 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown a pick-six in the fourth quarter for the second straight week.

Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy dropped off the line and snagged a pass intended for Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki on the Ravens’ 5-yard line. Van Noy handed the ball off to safety Alohi Gilman after running 11 yards and Gilman took it the rest of the way for a touchdown.

The score pushed the Ravens’ lead to 24-0 with 7:38 left to play in Cincinnati.

It was Burrow’s second interception of the game and it came when it finally looked like the Bengals might have some fight in them on a freezing day in Ohio. Thanks to Van Noy and Gilman, it now looks like the Bengals’ flirtation with playoff contention will come to an end.