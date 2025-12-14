Ravens up 24-0 after returning Joe Burrow interception for a touchdown

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown a pick-six in the fourth quarter for the second straight week.

Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy dropped off the line and snagged a pass intended for Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki on the Ravens’ 5-yard line. Van Noy handed the ball off to safety Alohi Gilman after running 11 yards and Gilman took it the rest of the way for a touchdown.

The score pushed the Ravens’ lead to 24-0 with 7:38 left to play in Cincinnati.

It was Burrow’s second interception of the game and it came when it finally looked like the Bengals might have some fight in them on a freezing day in Ohio. Thanks to Van Noy and Gilman, it now looks like the Bengals’ flirtation with playoff contention will come to an end.