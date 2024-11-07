Ravens waive Yannick Ngakoue

Veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will be available on waivers.

The Ravens are waiving Ngakoue today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Ravens want to bring him back to their practice if he clears waivers, according to the report.

If the Ravens had cut Ngakoue before Tuesday’s trade deadline, he would have been an unrestricted free agent free to sign with any team. But because the Ravens waited until after the trade deadline, he is subject to waivers and has to go to any team that claims him. If multiple teams put in a waiver claim for Ngakoue, the team with the worst record would get him. Ngakoue would probably prefer to play for a playoff contender, but after the trade deadline that’s not up to him.

For the Ravens, the move opens up a 53-player roster spot, which may be used on running back Keaton Mitchell, who could be activated to the roster to play tonight against the Bengals.

The 29-year-old Ngakoue has been one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers at times in his career, but he hasn’t done much this season, playing just 87 defensive snaps and recording 1.5 sacks.