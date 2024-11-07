 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
nbc_pft_pftdraft_241107.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
nbc_pft_pftdraft_241107.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens waive Yannick Ngakoue

  
Published November 7, 2024 12:08 PM

Veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will be available on waivers.

The Ravens are waiving Ngakoue today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Ravens want to bring him back to their practice if he clears waivers, according to the report.

If the Ravens had cut Ngakoue before Tuesday’s trade deadline, he would have been an unrestricted free agent free to sign with any team. But because the Ravens waited until after the trade deadline, he is subject to waivers and has to go to any team that claims him. If multiple teams put in a waiver claim for Ngakoue, the team with the worst record would get him. Ngakoue would probably prefer to play for a playoff contender, but after the trade deadline that’s not up to him.

For the Ravens, the move opens up a 53-player roster spot, which may be used on running back Keaton Mitchell, who could be activated to the roster to play tonight against the Bengals.

The 29-year-old Ngakoue has been one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers at times in his career, but he hasn’t done much this season, playing just 87 defensive snaps and recording 1.5 sacks.