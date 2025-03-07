 Skip navigation
Ravens won’t tender CB Christian Matthew

  
Published March 7, 2025 04:00 PM

The Ravens will not tender restricted free agent Christian Matthew, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The tender would have cost $3.3 million for 2025.

Matthew will become a free agent if the Ravens don’t re-sign him to something lower than the tender amount before the start of free agency next week.

Matthew, 28, was a seventh-round pick of the Cardinals in 2022. Arizona waived him in October 2023, and he joined the Bears’ practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Ravens last offseason.

Matthew did not play in a regular-season game in 2024, but he has appeared in 20 games with three starts in his time with the Cardinals and Bears. He has 20 tackles and three passes defensed in his career.