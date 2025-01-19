Ravens WR Zay Flowers is inactive vs. Bills

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers went through a pregame test of his injured knee, but team decision-makers didn’t see enough for him to play today.

Flowers is among the Ravens’ inactives.

Flowers has not practiced or played since injuring his knee on his 14th snap in a Week 18 win over the Browns.

He made 74 catches for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.

Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Steven Sims, Devontez Walker, and Tylan Wallace are the other receivers on the active roster. The Ravens also called up Anthony Miller from the practice squad for today’s game.

The Ravens’ other inactives are free safety Beau Brade, running back Rasheen Ali, free safety Marcus Williams, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, center Nick Samac and nose tackle Josh Tupou.

The Bills’ inactives are returner Brandon Codrington, cornerback Kaiir Elam, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, defensive lineman DeWayne Carter, quarterback Mike White and offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark. White will serve as the emergency third quarterback.