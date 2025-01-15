 Skip navigation
Ravens’ injury report confirms WR Zay Flowers did not practice Wednesday

  
Published January 15, 2025 04:59 PM

Wide receiver Zay Flowers officially did not practice Wednesday.

He has not practiced since Jan. 2, having injured his knee in Week 18 against the Browns when he played 14 snaps.

It puts his availability for Sunday in question.

Flowers led the Ravens with 74 catches and 1,059 yards during the regular season.

In the wild-card victory over the Steelers, tight ends Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews led the Ravens in receiving. Nelson Agholor led the wideouts in yards with 25 on one catch, and Anthony Miller had three catches for 12 yards.

The Ravens, outside of Flowers, are healthy.

Wide receiver/returner Deonte Harty (knee) was a full participant as he seeks to return from injured reserve. He was designated to return Jan. 7.