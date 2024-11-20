 Skip navigation
Rayshawn Jenkins returns to practice for Seahawks

  
Published November 20, 2024 02:51 PM

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins took a step back toward the Seahawks lineup on Wednesday.

The team announced that Jenkins has been designated for return from injured reserve. The move opens a 21-day window for Jenkins to practice with the team before they reach a deadline to activate him or not.

Jenkins has missed the last four games with a hand injury that required him to have surgery after Week Six. Jenkins, who is in his first year with the Seahawks, had 38 tackles and a fumble recovery in the first six weeks of the season. Jenkins returned that fumble 102 yards for a touchdown in a loss to the Giants.

The Seahawks also announced that they have signed tight end Tyler Mabry, who was waived off the active roster Monday, and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad. Linebacker Jamie Sheriff was placed on practice squad injured reserve.