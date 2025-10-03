 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
RB coach Skip Peete back with Buccaneers for Friday’s practice

  
Published October 3, 2025 11:26 AM

Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete is back with the team.

Peete left a practice earlier this week after fainting and was taken to the hospital for tests and evaluation. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Peete was present at Friday’s practice.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles cited dehydration as one of the reasons why Peete fell ill and it’s great news that nothing else is affecting his ability to get back to work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Peete is in his third year on Tampa’s staff. He has also worked for the Cowboys, Rams, Bears, and Raiders over the course of his NFL coaching career.