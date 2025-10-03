RB coach Skip Peete back with Buccaneers for Friday’s practice

Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete is back with the team.

Peete left a practice earlier this week after fainting and was taken to the hospital for tests and evaluation. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Peete was present at Friday’s practice.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles cited dehydration as one of the reasons why Peete fell ill and it’s great news that nothing else is affecting his ability to get back to work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Peete is in his third year on Tampa’s staff. He has also worked for the Cowboys, Rams, Bears, and Raiders over the course of his NFL coaching career.