RB Darrynton Evans agrees to terms with Bills

  
Published March 11, 2025 02:54 PM

Running back Darrynton Evans is heading back to Buffalo.

Evans spent time with the Bills in both 2023 and 2024 and he’ll be with the team again in 2025. Evans’s agents announced that he has agreed to terms with the AFC East champs on Tuesday.

While this is Evans’s third stint with the team, he has yet to appear in a regular season game in a Bills uniform. He was in training camp with the team in 2023 and on the practice squad last year.

Evans has played in 24 games with the Bears, Dolphins, and Titans. He has 65 carries for 249 yards and a touchdown.