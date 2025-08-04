RB Jonathan Ward to sign with Giants

The Giants are signing veteran running back Jonathan Ward, Jordan Schultz reports.

Ward worked out for the team Monday.

The Giants need depth at the position with minor injuries to rookie Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and undrafted rookie Rushawn Baker (knee).

Ward, 27, spent last season with the Steelers and played 10 offensive snaps and 59 on special teams. He had five carries for 22 yards.

He also has played games for the Cardinals and Titans and has totaled 28 touches for 143 yards and a touchdown in his career.