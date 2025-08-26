 Skip navigation
RB MarShawn Lloyd to IR, WR Christian Watson to PUP as Packers set 53-man roster

  
Published August 26, 2025 07:01 PM

Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd was limited to one game during his rookie season and he won’t be appearing in every game in his second season either.

Lloyd hurt his hamstring in a preseason game against the Colts and the Packers placed him on injured reserve Tuesday. He was designated to return to active duty, but will have to miss at least the first four games of the year.

That’s also the case for wide receiver Christian Watson, who moved to the regular season version of the physically unable to perform list. He’s recovering from a torn ACL.

Offensive lineman Jacob Monk joins Lloyd on injured reserve with the return designation, but safety Omar Brown’s season is over due to the chest injury he suffered in Indianapolis. Defensive lineman Colin Oliver and guard John Williams are on the reserve/PUP list with Watson.

The Packers rounded out their moves by waiving or releasing running backs Israel Abanikanda, Tyrion Davis-Price, and Amar Johnson; defensive linemen Deslin Alexandre, James Ester, Devonte O’Malley, and Arron Mosby; defensive backs Johnathan Baldwin, Corey Ballentine, Tyron Herring, Kalen King, and Jaylin Simpson; offensive linemen Brant Banks, Tyler Cooper, Trey Hill, JJ Lippe, Lecitus Smith, and Kadeem Telfort; linebackers Jared Bartlett, Jamon Johnson, Isaiah Simmons, and Kristian Welch; quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma; wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Julian Hicks, Isaiah Neyor, and Will Sheppard; tight ends Johnny Lumpkin and Messiah Swinson; and kicker Mark McNamee.