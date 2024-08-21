RB Pierre Strong Jr. loaded into ambulance after injury at Browns practice

A Browns running back has gone from the practice field to an ambulance for the second time this summer.

Reporters at Wednesday’s practice shared word that Pierre Strong Jr. was loaded into an ambulance after getting hurt. Strong appeared to suffer an upper body injury and was able to walk off the field with members of the training staff before getting in the ambulance.

D’Onta Foreman was taken to the hospital after suffering a neck injury during an early training camp practice in West Virginia. He returned to action two weeks ago.

Strong joined the Browns in a 2023 trade. He had 63 carries for 291 yards and a touchdown while appearing in every game.