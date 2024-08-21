 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RB Pierre Strong Jr. loaded into ambulance after injury at Browns practice

  
Published August 21, 2024 02:27 PM

A Browns running back has gone from the practice field to an ambulance for the second time this summer.

Reporters at Wednesday’s practice shared word that Pierre Strong Jr. was loaded into an ambulance after getting hurt. Strong appeared to suffer an upper body injury and was able to walk off the field with members of the training staff before getting in the ambulance.

D’Onta Foreman was taken to the hospital after suffering a neck injury during an early training camp practice in West Virginia. He returned to action two weeks ago.

Strong joined the Browns in a 2023 trade. He had 63 carries for 291 yards and a touchdown while appearing in every game.