RB Ronnie Rivers agrees to terms with Rams

Running back Ronnie Rivers is returning to the Rams for the 2025 season.

The Rams announced that they have agreed to terms with Rivers on a contract. They opted not to tender Rivers as a restricted free agent last week.

Rivers went undrafted in 2022 and spent time with the Cardinals and Seahawks before signing to the Rams’ practice squad. He appeared in 17 games over his first two seasons and saw action in every game for the Rams in 2024.

Rivers ran 22 times for 99 yards and caught five passes for 34 yards last season. He also ran three times for eight yards in the playoffs.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are the other returning backs for the Rams.