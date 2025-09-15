 Skip navigation
Ref stands by leverage call on Broncos that set up Colts’ game-winning field goal

  
Published September 15, 2025 04:58 AM

The Colts missed a 60-yard field goal attempt as time expired on Sunday against the Broncos, and for a moment the Broncos celebrated a 28-26 win. But the officials called a rare 15-yard leverage penalty on the Broncos, giving the Colts another chance. This time the 45-yard field goal was good, and the Colts won 29-28.

The Broncos weren’t happy about it, but referee Craig Wrolstad says it was the right call.

“For leverage, as a defender, you’re not allowed to place your hand on an opponent or a teammate and push off to propel yourself into the air to block a kick,” Wrolstad said, via the pool report. “In this case number 92 [Dondrea Tillman] came across the line to the right guard and he put his hands on the right guard and pushed off him to elevate himself in the air in order to try to block the kick. You’re not allowed to do that. It is a personal foul and a 15-yard penalty. In this case since it was the last play of the game and it was a foul on the defense, we extended the game for one untimed down. We assessed the 15-yard penalty, and they were able to run another play.”

It’s a penalty that often goes uncalled in the NFL, but by the letter of the rule it was the correct call. And it was the call that changed the game.