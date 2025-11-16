Referee Bill Vinovich: We didn’t see Ja’Marr Chase spit on Jalen Ramsey

Video from Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh shows that Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase spat on Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey as the two players jawed at each other, but it was not spotted on the field.

Had officials seen Chase spit on Ramsey, he likely would have been ejected from the game but referee Bill Vinovich confirmed to pool reporter Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that no one saw anything like that on the field.

“No. Obviously, we did not,” Vinovich said. “We did not see anything that rose to that level at all.”

Ramsey was ejected from the game for punching Chase, but Chase could be suspended or face other discipline from the league based on the video evidence.