nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Referee Bill Vinovich: We didn’t see Ja’Marr Chase spit on Jalen Ramsey

  
Published November 16, 2025 06:27 PM

Video from Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh shows that Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase spat on Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey as the two players jawed at each other, but it was not spotted on the field.

Had officials seen Chase spit on Ramsey, he likely would have been ejected from the game but referee Bill Vinovich confirmed to pool reporter Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that no one saw anything like that on the field.

“No. Obviously, we did not,” Vinovich said. “We did not see anything that rose to that level at all.”

Ramsey was ejected from the game for punching Chase, but Chase could be suspended or face other discipline from the league based on the video evidence.