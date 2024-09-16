 Skip navigation
Refs missed Azeez Al-Shaair punching Roschon Johnson

  
The officials in Sunday night’s game missed what should have been a 15-yard penalty and an ejection when Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair punched Chicago’s Roschon Johnson on the sideline.

After Al-Shaair hit Bears quarterback Caleb Williams along the Bears’ sideline, several Bears players got in Al-Shaair’s face. Al-Shaair responded by punching Johnson in the facemask.

That should have resulted in a personal foul and an ejection, but the officials missed it and the game went on. Johnson, to his credit, didn’t retaliate, but he wrote on social media after the game that he wanted to.

“It took every bit of my soul not to thrash that boy,” Johnson wrote.

Al-Shaair will certainly be fined and could be suspended for the punch.