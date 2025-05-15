Report: 49ers, D.J. Humphries did not finalize contract terms

The agents for offensive tackle D.J. Humphries said in late April that their client had agreed to terms on a contract with the 49ers, but that was never followed by a formal announcement of his signing and it doesn’t look like one is coming.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that, despite the announcement, Humphries and the 49ers did not finalize any terms of a deal. He adds that no agreement appears to be imminent.

Humphries tore his ACL in 2023 and missed most of 2024 before joining the Chiefs. He injured his hamstring in his first game for Kansas City and returned to appear in one more game before his contract with the team was up.

The 49ers have since announced the signings of Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere. Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz return from last season.