 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

vikingsvideo.jpg
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

vikingsvideo.jpg
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: 49ers, D.J. Humphries did not finalize contract terms

  
Published May 15, 2025 02:51 PM

The agents for offensive tackle D.J. Humphries said in late April that their client had agreed to terms on a contract with the 49ers, but that was never followed by a formal announcement of his signing and it doesn’t look like one is coming.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that, despite the announcement, Humphries and the 49ers did not finalize any terms of a deal. He adds that no agreement appears to be imminent.

Humphries tore his ACL in 2023 and missed most of 2024 before joining the Chiefs. He injured his hamstring in his first game for Kansas City and returned to appear in one more game before his contract with the team was up.

The 49ers have since announced the signings of Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere. Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz return from last season.