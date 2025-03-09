 Skip navigation
Report: 49ers, Joey Bosa having “good conversations”

  
Published March 9, 2025 01:27 PM

Signs continue to point toward the Bosa brothers teaming up on the 49ers’ defense.

The Niners were pegged as a likely landing spot for edge rusher Joey Bosa when the Chargers released him last week and Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard reports that he has been having “good conversations” with the team.

If a deal gets done, Bosa will play on the same team as his younger brother Nick for the first time in the NFL. The brothers did play together in high school.

The 49ers have also been tabbed as a potential suitor for defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who was released by the Commanders last week after they failed to find a trading partner. With teams about to start throwing money around in free agency, both veterans will likely be looking to land new jobs sooner rather than later.