Report: 49ers, Steelers have deal in place for Brandon Aiyuk

  
Published August 13, 2024 01:48 PM

The standoff between receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers may be coming to a conclusion soon.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the 49ers and Steelers have a deal for a potential Aiyuk trade in place. The Steelers also are “in a good place” with Aiyuk on a new contract. If the 49ers give their final sign-off, the deal will be done.

But San Francisco also has an offer out to Aiyuk on a long-term deal for him to remain with the club that, to this point, Aiyuk has not accepted.

It’s currently unclear what Pittsburgh would send back to San Francisco in exchange for Aiyuk, but it would likely be a significant package.

Aiyuk, 26, has been staging a hold-in with the 49ers throughout training camp as he seeks a new contract. The No. 25 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Aiyuk is currently set to earn $14.124 million in guaranteed base salary on his fifth-year option in 2024.

In 2023, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns.