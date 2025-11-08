 Skip navigation
Report: Aaron Jones is expected to play on Sunday

  
Published November 8, 2025 12:00 PM

It looks like the Vikings will have running back Aaron Jones on Sunday.

Jones injured his shoulder in last Sunday’s win over the Lions and he expressed confidence about his outlook for Week 10 after the game. Joes did so again late this week. but he was still listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jones is expected to be in the lineup against the Ravens in a game both teams need to boost their playoff hopes heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Safety Theo Jackson (concussion) is also listed as questionable while cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) have been ruled out.