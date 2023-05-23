 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers tweaked calf, doesn’t think it’s serious

  
Published May 23, 2023 10:36 AM

A report has shed some more light on why Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t take part in drills in Tuesday’s organized team activity.

Rodgers stretched and warmed up with the team before returning inside for a brief time. He returned to watch the rest of the practice with his helmet off, but could be seen moving with a slight limp while moving around the field.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Rodgers is dealing with a strained calf and that the injury is considered minor, which is likely why Rodgers was out at practice instead of receiving treatment. Rodgers is not expected to be off the field for long, but no one will be pushing anything in May.

Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Chris Streveler will handle the quarterback duties until Rodgers is ready to get back into drills.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. ET: Rodgers held a press conference with reporters and confirmed that he tweaked his calf.

“I don’t think it’s too serious ,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.