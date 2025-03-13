Report: Aaron Rodgers is a “possibility” in Minnesota

As Aaron Rodgers strolls the beach in a Darth Vader cape, he’s apparently not thinking only about the possibility of playing in Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday, TheAthletic.com reported that the Vikings are considering the possibility of signing Rodgers — and that Rodgers is “intrigued” by the possibility of playing for the Vikings.

The move could complete the Brett Favre arc. Which should be reason alone for Rodgers to not want to do it. Then again, if he can accomplish in Minnesota that which Favre couldn’t (i.e., get to the Super Bowl), Rodgers would have a clear late-career edge over Favre when ranking the two of them among the all-time greats.

The Vikings would be taking a very real risk by hitching their wagon to Rodgers. Beyond assuming the full Aaron Rodgers Experience, they’d be delaying by another year the development of J.J. McCarthy. And they’d be welcoming a potential conflict between the way coach Kevin O’Connell runs his offense and the way Rodgers executes any offense he’s asked to run.

For now, the Steelers and Giants remain the primary options for Rodgers. As his decision lingers, the chance remains that the Minnesota option will morph into a reality.

And as someone who first discovered the NFL in the early 1970s and developed a partiality for purple helmets on the heads of players like Chuck Foreman, Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, and the others from a team that went to three Super Bowls in four years, my official response if Rodgers lands in Minnesota would be this: Fly, Eagles, Fly.