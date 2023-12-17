Report: Aaron Rodgers is likely to be cleared to play this week

By Wednesday, the Jets have to move quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the active roster or shut him down for the season. Apparently, he’ll end up on the 53-man roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Rodgers “is likely to be medically cleared to play this week upcoming.”

That doesn’t mean he’ll play next Sunday, against the Commanders. One big factor is whether the risk of playing Rodgers is justified by the potential reward. Lose Sunday to the Dolphins, and the Jets will fall to 5-9. At that point, they could be done — as a practical matter.

The news has a potential benefit. It could be the kick in the ass the Jets need to beat Miami and get to 6-8. Which would then give them a chance to get to 9-8, if they run the table with Rodgers under center.

If the Jets lose, the smart play could be to let Rodgers continue to rehab, with September 2024 being the goal for his return.

Rodgers torn his Achilles tendon in Week 1, against the Bills. His recovery is amazing. It has prompted some to wonder whether it was a full tear of the tendon.

Regardless, he’s on the verge of playing in 2023. That’s something no one would have expected the night the injury happened.