Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Report: Aaron Rodgers “pleaded” with Jets to keep him

  
Published February 15, 2025 01:01 PM

The Jets will move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers reportedly didn’t want to move out.

Steve Helling and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post report that Rodgers “pleaded” with the Jets to keep him, and that in the final conversations with the team’s new regime “aggressively urged” the franchise to give him another year, or even two.

In the end he reportedly accepted the decision “like a man going to the gallows.”

We’ve got no reason to dispute the accuracy of the report. But it sounds out of character for the coolly detached Rodgers to pivot to desperation. He just doesn’t seem like the type to ever plead or urge or walk away with his tail tucked between his legs.

Implicit in the report is that Rodgers had decided to play in 2025, at least for the Jets. The question now becomes whether he finds a match with another team that might be interested.

In the end, that’s the question. Will someone else want him? And will he want the team that wants him?

With two bad seasons tacked onto a stellar career in Green Bay, Rodgers might not want to play for the sake of playing. He might want to ensure that 2025 will be better than 2023 and 2024.

The Steelers continue to make the most sense for Rodgers. First, the Steelers have to decide that Rodgers makes sense for them. If they don’t, will he choose to play for a team with a tougher path to contention? Or will he wait for a quarterback on a high-end Super Bowl contender to suffer a season-ending injury? (Even then, said contender might not call.)

In the end, his NFL playing career might conclude the same way Bill Belichick’s NFL coaching career did. With a whimper fueled by a lack of interest that the man at the center of the discussion will find confounding, but that everyone on the outside will understand.

It’s well documented that the Aaron Rodgers experience can be exhausting. Do his skills justify the distractions? While he can still play, it’s possible that the cons now outweigh any lingering pros.