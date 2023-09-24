Report: Alan Williams’ resignation stemmed from “inappropriate” but not criminal activity

We still don’t know why Alan Williams resigned as defensive coordinator of the Bears last week, but a new report says he engaged in inappropriate activity.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported this morning that the reason for Williams’ resignation was “not criminal activity, but it was inappropriate, and the Bears’ HR department was involved.”

Ruling out criminal activity would seem to contradict the report from Pat McAfee of ESPN that the FBI raided Williams’ home. Curiously, ESPN’s other reporters and commentators have not followed up on McAfee’s report. They haven’t directly contradicted it, but they also haven’t confirmed it, or even addressed it. An NFL defensive coordinator resigning after the FBI raided his home is the kind of juicy scoop that ordinarily ESPN would plaster across all its platforms, but in the case of McAfee’s report on Williams, ESPN has remained silent.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus denied what he described as “crazy” rumors about Williams, but didn’t actually specify which rumors he was addressing. Social media is full of them, but McAfee’s report about the FBI raid is the only mainstream media report that has provided any scandalous details.

At some point, more details will surely surface. For now we have only bits of at times contradictory information.