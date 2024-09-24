Report: Alex Highsmith to miss a couple of weeks with groin injury

It looks like the Steelers will be playing without edge rusher Alex Highsmith for a little while.

Highsmith left Sunday’s win over the Chargers after aggravating a groin injury he first picked up over the summer and went for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Monday. Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com reports that Highsmith is expected to miss a couple of weeks as a result of the injury.

Highsmith has a sack and 11 tackles this season. He has 30.5 sacks since joining the team as a 2020 third-round pick.

Nick Herbig stepped in for Highsmith against the Chargers and picked up a couple of sacks. The Steelers will be hoping for the same kind of production as long as Highsmith is out of action.