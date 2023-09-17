Report: Amari Cooper unlikely to play Monday

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was added to the team’s injury report on Saturday after aggravating a groin injury and it looks like he won’t have enough time to heal up before Monday night.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cooper is unlikely to play against the Steelers. He is officially listed as questionable.

Cooper had core muscle surgery this offseason, but was active for the season opener and caught three passes for 37 yards to help the Browns beat the Bengals. He also dealt with a hip injury while playing in every game for Cleveland last season.

Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Marquise Goodwin, Cedric Tillman, and David Bell would be the available wideouts for Cleveland if Cooper is unable to play.