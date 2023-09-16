Amari Cooper questionable for Monday night after aggravating groin injury

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper may not be able to go on Monday night against the Steelers.

Cooper aggravated a groin injury at practice today and the Browns will have to monitor him over the next 48 hours before deciding if he can play, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Last season Cooper played through a hip injury, and in the offseason he had surgery for a core muscle injury. He’s the Browns’ No. 1 receiver and would be a big loss, but Stefanski said the Browns are confident they can adjust if they have to.

The Browns officially listed Cooper as questionable on their injury report and also listed free safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and defensive tackle Siaki Ika (foot) as questionable.