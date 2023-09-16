 Skip navigation
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Amari Cooper questionable for Monday night after aggravating groin injury
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles
Colts elevate G Arlington Hambright, WR Juwaan Winfree from practice squad
nbc_bfa_trotter_230914__608797.jpg
Jim Trotter talks candidly about his case against the NFL

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Amari Cooper questionable for Monday night after aggravating groin injury

  
Published September 16, 2023 02:02 PM

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper may not be able to go on Monday night against the Steelers.

Cooper aggravated a groin injury at practice today and the Browns will have to monitor him over the next 48 hours before deciding if he can play, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Last season Cooper played through a hip injury, and in the offseason he had surgery for a core muscle injury. He’s the Browns’ No. 1 receiver and would be a big loss, but Stefanski said the Browns are confident they can adjust if they have to.

The Browns officially listed Cooper as questionable on their injury report and also listed free safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and defensive tackle Siaki Ika (foot) as questionable.