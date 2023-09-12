Report: Andrew Thomas avoided long-term hamstring injury, could still miss some time

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas only played 53 snaps in the team’s Week One loss to the Cowboys and he went for an MRI on his hamstring to kick off the week.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the test did not show any injury that will keep him out of the lineup for an extended period of time. Thomas is sore, however, and there remains a chance that he will miss some time in order to get back to 100 percent.

The Giants are in Arizona on Sunday in Week Two and they have a quick turnaround to face the 49ers on Thursday night. If there’s any doubt about Thomas being well enough to play in both games, having Thomas against Nick Bosa and the rest of a talented 49ers front seven might be the team’s preferred way to approach things.

Whether Thomas is in the lineup this weekend or not, the Giants will need better work from their offensive line than they got in their 40-0 loss to the Cowboys.

