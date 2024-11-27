Report: Arthur Smith is a candidate at North Carolina

The Steelers have improved their offense in 2024. And they could be losing the guy who has been running it after only one year.

Via Andy Staples of On3.com, Smith is a candidate for the vacant head-coaching job at North Carolina. Smith, 42, attended North Carolina and began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant in 2006.

North Carolina fired Mack Brown on Tuesday.

Smith has coached continuously at the NFL level since 2011. He served as head coach of the Falcons from 2021 through 2023. Before that, Smith was the offensive coordinator of the Titans for two seasons.

Smith could draw interest elsewhere. NFL teams will be looking for head coaches. And while it didn’t work in Smith’s first stop as a head coach, others have rebounded from a rough start to have a successful head-coaching career.