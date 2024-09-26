 Skip navigation
Report: Atlanta in line to host Super Bowl LXII in 2028

  
Published September 26, 2024 07:48 PM

If there’s a Super Bowl rotation, it’s a broad one.

Atlanta is in line to host its fourth Super Bowl, in 2028.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the league intends to award Super Bowl LXII to Mercedes-Benz Stadium when they meet next month in, coincidentally, Atlanta.

The now-defunct Georgia Dome hosted Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994 and Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. Nearly 20 years later (due to an ice storm in the week preceding Super Bowl XXXIV), Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted Super Bowl LIII.

If Atlanta gets the game (and barring something unexpected it surely will), we’ll know the site of the next four title games — LXIX in New Orleans, LX in Santa Clara, and LXI in L.A.

Several years ago, the NFL ditched the previous multi-city bidding process for a protocol that settles on one city at a time. Give the NFL what it wants, and get the game.

The loose rotation of Super Bowl cities currently seems to be L.A., Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Atlanta, Arizona, and Santa Clara. Some cities — like L.A. and Vegas — might get the game more often than others, and cities that build or renovate new stadiums with public money (like Nashville) will crash the party, too.