Report: Bailey Zappe, not Shedeur Sanders, is running the Browns’ scout team

  
Published September 11, 2025 01:45 PM

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders earned a spot on the team. It’s not currently clear what that means.

Via Matt Yoder of AwfulAnnouncing.com, veteran Cleveland radio host Anthony Rizzo said on his weekday program that Sanders is getting no practice reps behind starter Joe Flacco and backup Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders isn’t even running the scout team. Per Rizzo, practice-squad quarterback Bailey Zappe has that gig.

Obviously, no player will improve without reps. Shedeur needs reps. If not in games, in practice.

According to Rizzo, that’s not happening.

The Browns made Sanders the 144th pick in the 2025 draft, after taking Gabriel in round three. Gabriel won the No. 2 job during training camp and the preseason, putting him on deck to replace Flacco — if/when the Browns make a change.