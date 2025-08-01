 Skip navigation
Report: Baker Mayfield day-to-day with a hand contusion

  
Published August 1, 2025 08:46 AM

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is out of Buccaneers practice on Friday after getting dinged in Thursday’s workout.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mayfield suffered a contusion on his throwing hand during the session. Pelissero adds that Mayfield underwent scans as a precaution and that he is considered day-to-day heading into the weekend.

Mayfield has not missed a game since joining the Buccaneers in 2023 and it doesn’t sound like the current issue is one that’s going to keep him off the field for any significant amount of time.

Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak will handle the quarterbacking duties with Mayfield on the sideline. Michael Pratt is also on the roster, but is currently on the physically unable to perform list.