Report: Bears extend OG Jonah Jackson’s contract by a year

  
Published March 13, 2025 09:05 PM

The Bears have given offensive guard Jonah Jackson a one-year contract extension through 2027.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that, as part of the trade for Jackson, the Bears added guarantees in 2026 with $7 million fully guaranteed and another $5.25 million guaranteed for injury. He will get all of the $17.5 million he was scheduled to earn this season in the three-year, $51 million deal he signed with the Rams.

The Bears gave up a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for Jackson.

Jackson, 28, has started 61 games in his five NFL seasons, and he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021. He played left guard for new Bears coach Ben Johnson for four seasons in Detroit.

In his only season in Los Angeles, Jackson played only four games because of a shoulder injury. He took snaps at left guard, center and right guard.