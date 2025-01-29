 Skip navigation
Report: Bears interview Ohio State OL coach Justin Frye

  
Published January 29, 2025 04:42 PM

New Bears coach Ben Johnson continues to put together his first coaching staff.

He is interviewing Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye on Wednesday for the same job with the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Frye has coached in the college ranks since 2007 after a playing career at Indiana. He worked at Indiana, Florida, Temple, Boston College and UCLA before landing with the Buckeyes in 2022.

Tulane offensive line coach Dan Roushar also is expected to interview for the job, Biggs reports.

Roushar was with the Saints from 2013-22 in various roles. He joined Tulane in 2023.