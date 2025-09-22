Report: Bears TE Colston Loveland avoided serious hip injury, could play this week

Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland had to leave Sunday’s win over the Cowboys after hurting his hip, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to miss extended time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears believe Loveland avoided a severe injury. The tight end could play in this week’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Loveland had one catch for 31 yards before he left the game. He has three catches for 43 yards so far this season.

Cole Kmet has played over 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps through three weeks. If Loveland isn’t able to go, Durham Smythe would be in line for more snaps alongside him at tight end.