SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Report: Bears TE Colston Loveland avoided serious hip injury, could play this week

  
Published September 22, 2025 01:43 PM

Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland had to leave Sunday’s win over the Cowboys after hurting his hip, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to miss extended time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears believe Loveland avoided a severe injury. The tight end could play in this week’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Loveland had one catch for 31 yards before he left the game. He has three catches for 43 yards so far this season.

Cole Kmet has played over 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps through three weeks. If Loveland isn’t able to go, Durham Smythe would be in line for more snaps alongside him at tight end.