Report: Bears trade for Keenan Allen

The Bears have acquired receiver Keenan Allen from the Chargers for a fourth-round draft pick, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Allen declined a pay cut when the Chargers approached him Thursday, so the team dealt him after 11 seasons. Edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa agreed to pay reductions to stay with the Chargers.

The Bears don’t know who their quarterback will be, but whoever it is will have Allen and DJ Moore.

Allen made his sixth Pro Bowl in 2023, catching 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his career, he has 904 receptions for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns.