Report: Bears working on deal to make Shane Waldron their new offensive coordinator

The Bears appear to have identified their next offensive coordinator.

Chicago is working toward a deal to hire Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Waldron spent the last three seasons as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator. Prior to that he spent three seasons as the Rams’ passing game coordinator and he has also spent time in Washington and New England, in addition to multiple college jobs.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after the season.

The big question in Chicago is which quarterback Waldron will be calling plays for. Justin Fields is the incumbent starter, but the Bears own the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and may move on to USC quarterback Caleb Williams.