Report: Bengals interviewed Andy Dickerson for offensive coordinator

The Bengals have begun their search for a new offensive coordinator.

According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, Andy Dickerson interviewed for the position on Tuesday.

Dickerson was most recently the Seahawks’ offensive line coach, though like former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, he’s been able to seek other opportunities after Pete Carroll moved from head coach to advisor.

Dickerson joined Seattle in 2021 as the team’s offensive run game coordinator before becoming the offensive line coach in 2022.

From 2012-2020, Dickerson was the Rams’ assistant offensive line coach. Dickerson and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor were on the same offensive staff under head coach Sean McVay from 2017-2018.

Dickerson has also received interest from the Browns for their offensive coordinator vacancy.