Report: Bengals plan to interview Patrick Graham for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 7, 2025 11:55 AM

Patrick Graham is on the list of Jaguars head coaching candidates and a report on Tuesday says he’s also up for a job with the Bengals.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals plan to interview Graham for their defensive coordinator position. The Bengals fired Lou Anarumo on Monday.

Graham just completed his third season as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, but Pelissero notes that his contract is up and that allows him to seek other jobs.

Graham has also been a coordinator with the Dolphins and Giants. He spent seven seasons on the Patriots staff earlier in his career and also had a one-year stint in Green Bay before moving up to the coordinator level.