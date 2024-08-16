Report: Bengals RB Chris Evans tore a patellar tendon, out for season

Running back Chris Evans was one of two Bengals carted off during Thursday’s joint practice with the Bears.

Evans was diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon in his knee, Jordan Schultz reports.

The timeline for Evans’ injury typically is nine months, so he will miss the entire regular season.

Evans was injured during a kickoff return, and shortly thereafter, offensive lineman D’Ante Smith went down during a team drill.

The Bengals list Evans fourth on the depth chart behind Zack Moss, Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams. He has played 34 games with one start since the Bengals drafted him in the sixth round in 2021.