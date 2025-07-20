 Skip navigation
Report: Bengals to sign QB Desmond Ridder

  
July 20, 2025

The Bengals are bringing in another quarterback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Desmond Ridder is signing with Cincinnati.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Ridder, who played his college ball at the University of Cincinnati. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was also Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach when Ridder was being recruited.

Ridder, 25, was a Falcons third-round pick in 2022. He started four games for the club in his rookie year and 13 in 2023. With the Falcons signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix last year, Ridder was traded to the Cardinals. But he ended up with the Raiders, appearing in six games with one start last season.

He completed 61 percent of his throws for 458 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in 2024.

With Jake Browning solidified as Cincinnati’s backup behind Joe Burrow, Ridder is likely competing to be the team’s third quarterback. The Bengals also have Logan Woodside and rookie Payton Thorne on their roster at QB.