 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bills part ways with STs coordinator Matthew Smiley

  
Published February 9, 2025 12:09 PM

The Bills have elected to make a significant change to their coaching staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Buffalo has parted ways with special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley.

Smiley, 46, had been with the Bills since Sean McDermott’s first year as head coach in 2017. He was assistant special teams coordinator through the 2021 season, after which he was promoted to special teams coordinator.

After working in a variety of roles at the college level, Smiley’s first job in the pros was with the Jaguars as their assistant special teams coordinator from 2013-2016.