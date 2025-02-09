Report: Bills part ways with STs coordinator Matthew Smiley

The Bills have elected to make a significant change to their coaching staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Buffalo has parted ways with special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley.

Smiley, 46, had been with the Bills since Sean McDermott’s first year as head coach in 2017. He was assistant special teams coordinator through the 2021 season, after which he was promoted to special teams coordinator.

After working in a variety of roles at the college level, Smiley’s first job in the pros was with the Jaguars as their assistant special teams coordinator from 2013-2016.