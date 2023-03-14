 Skip navigation
Report: Bills restructure Stefon Diggs’ contract to create $5.4 million in cap space

  
Published March 14, 2023 05:17 PM
March 14, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Bills' initial moves in free agency, which include reportedly losing Tremaine Edmunds and gaining Connor McGovern.

The Bills have restructured the contract of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Field Yates of ESPN reports. They converted base salary into a bonus, creating another $5.4 million in cap space.

It comes on the heels of their restructures of the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller, which freed up $32 million in salary cap space.

The Bills converted $6.754 million of Diggs’ 2023 salary into a signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

Diggs’ cap hits now will be $14.8 million in 2023, $27.8 million in 2024, $27.3 million in 2025, $28.4 million in 2026 and $22.5 million in 2027.

Diggs, 29, made 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, making his third Pro Bowl since arriving to Buffalo in a trade from the Vikings.