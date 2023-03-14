Report: Bills restructure Stefon Diggs’ contract to create $5.4 million in cap space

The Bills have restructured the contract of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Field Yates of ESPN reports. They converted base salary into a bonus, creating another $5.4 million in cap space.

It comes on the heels of their restructures of the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller, which freed up $32 million in salary cap space.

The Bills converted $6.754 million of Diggs’ 2023 salary into a signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

Diggs’ cap hits now will be $14.8 million in 2023, $27.8 million in 2024, $27.3 million in 2025, $28.4 million in 2026 and $22.5 million in 2027.

Diggs, 29, made 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, making his third Pro Bowl since arriving to Buffalo in a trade from the Vikings.