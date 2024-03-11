Report: Bobby Wagner unlikely to return to Seahawks

Linebacker Bobby Wagner left Seattle once. It appears he is leaving again, this time maybe for good.

Wagner, 33, has made clear he wants to continue his career in 2024.

He is a free agent who will begin negotiating with teams Monday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wagner is unlikely to return to the Seahawks.

Wagner left for the Rams in 2022 before returning to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2023.

He earned his ninth Pro Bowl in his 12th season after making a career-high 183 tackles to go with 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Wagner has 1,706 tackles, 33 sacks, 13 interceptions, 68 passes defensed and six forced fumbles in his career.